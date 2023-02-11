Electrical fire damages old Reedsville church remodeled into house

REEDSVILLE (NBC 26) — Multiple fire departments helped extinguish a fire that damaged an old church remodeled into a house, the Reedsville Fire Department said.

The fire department said firefighters were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke and flames coming from the steeple of the building located on N 7th Street in Reedsville.

Firefighters entered the building and when they reached the second floor, they found an active fire in the bell tower. Several holes were cut in the roof and interior walls of the bell tower area to help fire crews put out the flames.

Reedsville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is determined to be electrical. No one was hurt. The fire department said the family who owns the building is working with insurance to move forward with restoration.