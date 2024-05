GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two people were able to safely escape a house fire this morning in Green Bay.

Firefighters say they responded to the 1200 block of Marquette Avenue after 4 AM for house fire.

They found smoke coming from the one-story home, but it was mostly contained to the attic.

Everyone is all right, and no firefighters were hurt.

Authorities believe the fire started from an electrical issue in the attic, and they believe it caused more than $90,000 in damage.