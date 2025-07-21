Electric-powered aircraft on display at EAA

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA's 72nd season is in full swing with several familiar favorites returning to the grounds in Oshkosh, but there are also new attractions to check out this week.

H-55 is a Switzerland-based company, and leaders say they're dedicated to developing electric propulsion systems and battery solutions for the aviation industry.

Even though this technology has been around for a few years, H-55 co-found Gregory Blatt says he's excited to see it used in other commercial aircraft—hopefully in the near future.

"Oshkosh is iconic. We are a European company, and coming here, we're all super excited. This is the place for general aviation. So, it's sort of an honor and a privilege to be here," Blatt said.

Blatt says they've been touring the country, but this is their first stop at EAA in Oshkosh.

To check out the H-55 technology for yourself, they're located next to Hangar A on the EAA grounds.