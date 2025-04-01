Election Day: What you need to know as you head to the polls

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin spring election will see many important races on the ballot, including the State Supreme Court race between Democratic-backed Susan Crawford—a Dane County Judge—and Trump-endorsed Brad Schimel—a Waukesha County judge and former Republican attorney general.

Also on the ballot is the State Superintendent race between sitting Democratic Superintendent Jill Underly and Republican backed education consultant Brittany Kinser. There will also be multiple school referendum questions up for vote, depending on the municipality you’re voting in.

If you’re heading to the polls, remember to bring your photo ID with you. If you plan on registering at your voting location the day of, you will also need proof of residency, such as a utility bill or bank statement with your current address. Anyone who still needs a photo ID can go to their local DMV, which will be open with extended hour until 6 p.m. on election day.

The polls in Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1st. To find out where to cast your vote or check your voter registration status, head to myvote.wi.gov.