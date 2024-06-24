Watch Now
Ed Policy named next Green Bay Packers Chairman, President and CEO

Mark Murphy to continue leading organization until July of 2025 with Policy to assume the role at next year’s Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 24, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — According to the Green Bay Packers, Edward R. Policy, the Green Bay Packers' chief operating officer and general counsel, has been elected as the organization's next Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, a position he will formally assume in July of 2025 at the Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders when Mark Murphy officially retires from the role.

Policy, who's entering his 13th year overall with the organization and seventh as chief operating officer, was elected by the Packers Board of Directors as the franchise's 11th Chief Executive Officer Monday morning in a unanimous vote, upon recommendation of the search committee led by chair Susan Finco and vice chair Dan Ariens.

"Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports," said Murphy. "Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I've enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization.

To read the full story, you can click here. Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

