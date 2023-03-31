Watch Now
Easter Bunny to visit National Railroad Museum

The Easter Bunny will be visiting the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay this weekend. Families are encouraged to show up for a weekend of fun.
Kids will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
National Railroad Museum
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:43:50-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you're looking to get a jump on Easter this year with your family, look no further than the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay.

The Great Easter Bunny Event kicks off this weekend on April 1st and it goes to April 2nd.

Kids will get the chance to ride the train with the Easter Bunny, enjoy games, a magic show; and Operation Lifesaver will also be happening Saturday and Sunday.

Events Coordinator Liz Van Pay say's it feels like the museum's unofficial kickoff to spring.

"I'm ready. I'm ready. I've had enough snow, I've had enough of all of that. Having the sun out, having the train out, and hearing the bell, and things like that—it definitely means that spring has kind of sprung around here at the railroad museum," Van Pay said.

Tickets start at $17 and go up.

