East High gets in the holiday spirit with float decoration

GREEN BAY — It's beginning to look like Christmas in Green Bay and kids at East High School are getting in the spirit as they prepare for the Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade.

The school has partnered with community art organization Mosaic Arts to create a parade float decorated by students.

Mosaic Arts Executive Director Carol Faltynski said she thinks the float is a fun way to get kids to express themselves, and create a piece of art they can be proud of.

"We thought it might be fun to… get kids involved in the creativity, something that's connected to community," she said, "something that their friends and family can be watching on TV and they can say 'Hey, I did that!'"

Victoria Perez and Keyana Perez were among the dozen or so students who got to put their artistic mark on the float.

"Everyone was allowed to cut pretty much whatever design you wanted into it, and then we were able to sign it…" said Keyana, "it's just nice because it's like our own personal touch."

Victoria, meanwhile, said she looks forward to sharing her art with the world.

"It's exciting, it's nice to know that my artwork is being seen," she said, "it's nice to show our community."

The students enjoyed decorating the float and Faltynski said she believes the skills they learned will also help them for the rest of their lives.

"There's so many studies that say how artistic outlets help people with so many different things," she said, "so that's where we're trying to start…make sure that people are stretching those right brains, so that, you know, it helps them in the future."