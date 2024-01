An earthquake hit northern Wisconsin Sunday morning.

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit southwest of Crandon shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The geological survey classified the earthquake's impact as "weak."

The Forest County Sheriff's Office reported they received calls about shaking and vibrating coming from the ground.

The last time an earthquake hit Wisconsin was in 2018 near Iola, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.