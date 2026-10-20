Early voting underway across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Early voting is underway across Wisconsin, giving voters their first opportunity to cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

In Northeast Wisconsin, voters are weighing in on an election that will help shape representation in both Madison and Washington, with races for governor, Congress and the state Legislature on the ballot.

In Green Bay, voters shared different reasons for showing up early.

“What's going on in the world right now. My dad fought in World War II, and he saw what went on in Germany,” voter Peter Johnson said.

For Shannon Giese, voting early was about making sure her ballot was submitted well ahead of Election Day.

“Because I want to make sure it's on record as early as possible. Count it as early as possible,” Giese said.

In-person absentee voting runs through Nov. 1, though exact dates, hours and voting locations vary by community.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls across Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters should check with their local clerk for early voting information and to find their Election Day polling place.