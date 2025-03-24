Early morning Manitowoc County crash impacts traffic

A crash on Interstate 43 northbound has affected traffic in Manitowoc County this morning. Authorities say all lanes of traffic are blocked in one direction at US 10 WB-STH 310 on Interstate 43. Manitowoc County sheriff's deputies are on scene, and they say the incident was reported at 3:18 AM. They expect to scene to be cleared in the next couple of hours. We are working to learn how many vehicles were involved, whether anyone was hurt, or if any tickets are pending. Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.