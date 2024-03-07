Early morning fire causes $150,000 in damage to home

APPLETON, WIS. (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of East Francis Street in Appleton around 4 A.M. Thursday morning.

Authorities found the home fully engulfed with flames extending into both the first and second floors.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

The fire is estimated to have caused around $150,000 and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by WE Energies, and the Appleton Police Department.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the occupants of the home.

