Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early morning fire causes $150,000 in damage to home

The Appleton Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 600 block of East Francis Street early Thursday morning.
Appleton Fire Department
Olivia Acree
After 30 years, the City of Appleton and Cross signed a formal service agreement.
Appleton Fire Department
Posted at 7:43 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:43:00-05

APPLETON, WIS. (NBC 26) — The Appleton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of East Francis Street in Appleton around 4 A.M. Thursday morning.

Authorities found the home fully engulfed with flames extending into both the first and second floors.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely.

The fire is estimated to have caused around $150,000 and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

The Appleton Fire Department was assisted by WE Energies, and the Appleton Police Department.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the occupants of the home.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!