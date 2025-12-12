Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 172 in Allouez after crash

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - Shown is a police car with flashing lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
UPDATE: All lanes are back open and the crash has been cleared, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
ORIGINAL REPORTING: A crash early Friday morning has shut down all westbound lanes of WIS 172 at Webster Avenue in Allouez.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and is affecting traffic in one direction. Deputies say crews expect to have the scene cleared within the next hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan for delays.

The Wisconsin State Patrol lists the incident as all lanes blocked westbound on WIS 172 at Webster Avenue, with traffic being diverted.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash.
For more information, drivers can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 920-391-7440.

NBC 26 will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
