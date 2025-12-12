UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 172 in Allouez after crash

UPDATE: All lanes are back open and the crash has been cleared, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A crash early Friday morning has shut down all westbound lanes of WIS 172 at Webster Avenue in Allouez.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and is affecting traffic in one direction. Deputies say crews expect to have the scene cleared within the next hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but drivers are advised to avoid the area and plan for delays.

The Wisconsin State Patrol lists the incident as all lanes blocked westbound on WIS 172 at Webster Avenue, with traffic being diverted.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is handling the crash.

For more information, drivers can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 920-391-7440.

NBC 26 will update this story as more details become available.

