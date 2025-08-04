Early morning crash affects traffic in Sheboygan County

ELKHART LAKE (NBC 26) — All lanes of traffic in one direction are closed this morning at Wisconsin 67 Soutbound and Badger Road because of an early morning crash near Elkhart Lake.

Authorities say they responded to the incident this Monday at 5:25 AM.

They say WIS 67 SB is closed prior to Badger Road due to a crash.

We are working to learn how many vehicles were involved and whether anyone was hurt.

Authorities believe the road should reopen in the next two hours.

Please stay with NBC26 on air and online as this story develops.