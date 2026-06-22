EAA AirVenture Oshkosh hiring temporary staff

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the world’s largest annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts, is looking to fill more than 750 temporary positions in preparation for the 2026 event set for July 20–26.

The “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” attracts visitors from over 90 countries each year, and organizers say these seasonal jobs are a great fit for students, retirees, or anyone seeking short-term work without committing to a full summer schedule.

Available positions include:

Retail

Security/Event Support

Auto Parking

Camper Registration

Bartending

Age requirements vary by position:

Retail and Auto Parking: Must be at least 14 years old

Security/Event Support: Must be at least 16 years old

All other positions: Must be 18 years or older

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance for faster processing. Onsite interviews will also be available at the EAA Aviation Museum during hiring events.

Upcoming Hiring Event:

Open House: June 22–24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on job descriptions and how to apply, click here to visit our NBC26 job link.