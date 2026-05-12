Dumpster fire spreads to historic Fond du Lac building, no occupants found inside

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A dumpster fire spread to a nearby building in Fond du Lac Monday evening, prompting a rapid response from fire crews who prevented the flames from reaching the interior.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was dispatched at approximately 6:06 p.m. on May 11, 2026, to a reported dumpster fire in the alley near 18 Forest Avenue. The alarm was immediately upgraded due to the known proximity of dumpsters to large buildings in the area.

While crews were en route, Fond du Lac County Communications advised them the fire was spreading to a nearby building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several dumpsters in the alley on fire, with flames and smoke impinging on a nearby building. Crews applied water to the building to stop the fire from progressing, then extinguished the dumpsters. Additional fire units searched the inside of the building for occupants and signs of fire spread.

No occupants were found inside, and none of the exterior fire had extended to the interior of the building.

The building is a three-story brick structure built in 1890, formerly known as the P.B. Haber Printing House. It is currently used as a mixed-occupancy building with business and residential spaces.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Fire Investigators and Fond du Lac Police Detectives. Alliant Energy assisted on scene to check incoming utilities for safety following the fire.