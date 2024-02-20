Dudes and T.A.C.O.S. offers mental health relief for men

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One in ten men experience anxiety or depression, and men are four times more likely to take their own lives than women.

That's according to findings by Foundations in Green Bay.

Fortunately, Foundations leaders are being proactive and doing their best to address this issue.

"So, we found that guys have the desire to go deeper with one another, but don't necessarily know how or have the right environment to do so," said Foundations President and C.E.O. Ryan Good.

Good says they've been offering a way for men to come together and work through some of their mental health issues for about a year, and it's been a big hit.

"Yeah, it's awesome. We just have such great camaraderie with this group. These guys are coming together, they're connecting, they're supporting one another, and it's guys from all walks of life. The focus is middle-aged men, but guys of all ages come and get some value out of it," Good said.

Good says that call it "Dudes & T.A.C.O.S."

T.A.C.O.S. is an acronym for Trailblazing Adventure of Connection Outreach and Support where men also get the chance to enjoy a night of no-cost tacos, listening to guest speakers, and walking away with resources to help them cope with some of their mental health issues.

"There's a huge need. With men, they are the highest group that has completed suicides out of any other demographic. So, there's certainly a need, and what we're finding out there is there is a desire for men to truly connect and embrace this need," Good said.

Good says knowing he's helping steer men away from suicide has been beyond rewarding.

"It's awesome! It's such life-giving work, and it's just been a huge success in terms of relationship-building and men supporting men," Good said.

Tuesday night's Dudes & T.A.C.O.S. event includes a guest speaker.

It goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Karma Group in Green Bay.

If you'd like to learn more, you're encouraged to R.S.V.P. on Foundations' website.