Dry conditions and cooler weather create extra obstacles for firefighters

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The dry conditions and cooler temperatures are creating a double threat for firefighters as they prepare for National Fire Prevention Week that kicks off next Monday.

The region north of Brown County has recently experienced a lack of moisture, and it's starting to turn things brown and dry.

In fact, the National Weather Service has said much of the area north of Green Bay is experiencing drier than normal conditions, and that means there's an increased risk for fire danger for firefighters.

Also, as temperatures cool off, more people will be turning on those furnaces or building fires to stay warm.

Suamico Fire Captain Tracy Buzzell says, "It's a little frustrating knowing that it can be prevented. That's why I remind people during the time change to change their batteries out every six months."

Buzzell adds that now is a perfect time to check those smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, clean out those fireplaces, and make sure your furnace is properly working before it starts to get really cold.

As for the dry conditions, firefighters encourage people to be smart when building a fire outside or even avoid it altogether, especially when it's windy.

Click here to learn more about National Fire Prevention Week.