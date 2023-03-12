Drunk driver arrested for killing 19-year-old in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 59-year-old female from Kaukauna was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after her pickup truck hit a sedan, killing a 19-year-old from Grand Chute.

In a release by the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, officials were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oneida Street and State Highway 114 in the Village of Harrison on March 11 at 8:15 p.m.

Preliminary investigation showed a sedan with three occupants was eastbound on Plank Road at Oneida Street when a pickup truck headed southbound on Oneida Street struck the driver's door of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 19-year-old male from Grand Chute, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Theda Care Regional Medical Center-Neenah where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger of the sedan, a 32-year-old woman from Menasha was extracted from the vehicle in critical condition and transported to Theda Care Regional Medical Center-Neenah.

A third passenger of the sedan, a 33-year-old male from Menasha was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in unstable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 59-year-old female from Kaukauna was uninjured.

Alcohol impairment and speed were factors in the crash, the driver of the pickup truck was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, identities of those involved will be released pending family notification.