Drug take-back events planned for this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Brown County hosted a drug take-back program earlier this week — and this weekend, similar events will give people across northeast Wisconsin another chance to safely dispose of unwanted medications.

This Friday and Saturday, the Zablocki VA Health Care System will host Medication Take Back Day events at Green Bay and Appleton VA clinics, as well as the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Community members can either park and place medications in secure receptacles or drive up to pick up a pre-paid envelope to mail unwanted medications directly to the U.S. Postal Service for safe disposal. These events are part of a national initiative aligned with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Any member of the public — veterans and non-veterans alike — can participate. Controlled substances, opioids, and other prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted.

VA Take-Back Day Locations and Times

Friday, Oct. 24

Green Bay VA Clinic – 2851 University Ave, Green Bay, WI – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appleton VA Clinic – 10 Tri Park Way, Appleton, WI – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Milwaukee VA Medical Center – 5000 W. National Ave, Milwaukee, WI – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Take-Back Events – Oct. 25 in Green Bay

On Saturday, Oct. 25, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, Emplify Health by Bellin, and Aurora BayCare Medical Center are teaming up with the Green Bay Police Department to host take-back events at three convenient Green Bay locations:

HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center – 1726 Shawano Ave. (near Emergency Department entrance)

Emplify Health by Bellin – 725 S. Webster Ave. (across from hospital main entrance)

Aurora BayCare Medical Center – 2485 Greenbrier Rd., Entrance 2

Times: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

What’s Accepted:

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Controlled substances

(Please cross out identifying information on containers)

Not Accepted:

Sharps (needles, syringes)

Participants should remain in their vehicles; volunteers will collect medications curbside.

Why Take Back Days Matter

Unused medications left at home can be stolen, misused, accidentally ingested, or disposed of improperly. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day helps keep communities safe by removing these risks and promoting safe disposal methods.

More Information:

To find year-round drug disposal sites, use the Department of Justice’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool.

