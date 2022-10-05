Watch Now
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 05, 2022
KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A drug investigation led to the arrest of one person in Kaukauna Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.

The Kaukauna Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, and Appleton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Authorities searched a home on the 600 block of Frances Street in Kaukauna. When law enforcement arrived, authorities said a suspect fled the scene. The person was later found at a neighboring residence and then arrested.

The suspect was transported to the Outagamie County Jail pending formal criminal charges. There is no threat to the public, authorities said.

No further information can be released at this time, as this investigation remains ongoing, the DOJ said in a statement.

