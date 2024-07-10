Driving overnight? I-41 to close in both directions in Outagamie County

I-41 in the Appleton area will be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday as part of the expansion project of the freeway.

I-41 in Outagamie County will be closed in both directions between Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street from 11 p.m. Wednesday through 4:30 a.m. Thursday

Southbound I-41 will be closed along the same stretch again Thursday night at 11 through 4:30 a.m. Friday

The closures are part of the I-41 expansion project and drivers can take a detour using Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street

Both north- and southbound I-41 in Outagamie County will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. Thursday between Richmond Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Only the southbound lanes will be closed again Thursday night during the same times.

Kevin Eaton is a Lyft and Uber driver in the area.

Since he doesn’t pick up rides at night, he says the ramp closures in the area are what affect him the most.

“Yeah, when you’re trying to get to somebody and it hasn’t shown up on the GPS that it’s closed yet and you have to take some other routes, it can cost a couple minutes extra time,” Eaton said.

While the freeway’s closed, the detour for northbound drivers will be to exit at Wisconsin Avenue, then turn left onto Richmond Street to get then get back on the freeway. (Or the reverse route for southbound drivers.)

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, closures will also include the following ramps:

NB I-41 on-ramp from Wisconsin Avenue: Closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

NB I-41 on-ramp from WIS 15: Closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SB I-41 on-ramp from Richmond Street: Closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SB I-41 off-ramp to WIS 15: Closed 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.