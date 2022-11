KIEL (NBC 26) — Clean-up is underway in Kiel following a manure spill impacting traffic, according to local police.

The Kiel Police Department said Tuesday the spill runs east from west of the city on Highway HH, through downtown Kiel (Fremont Street), south on Highway 67, and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County.

Police said DNR was notified and the company responsible for the spill has also been identified.

Earlier in the morning, police asked drivers to avoid Fremont Street.