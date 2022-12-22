Driver suspected to be on heroin leads deputies on 22-mile high-speed chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 40-year-old man is facing charges after leading authorities on a chase, at one point driving with only three wheels on the car. Authorities said the chase covered more than 22 miles and the man was suspected of being high at the time.

On Wednesday at about 10:01 p.m. the Fond du County Communication center received a report of a reckless driver on I-41. The caller indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling from the ditch to the median, covering both lanes of traffic and speeding.

A short time later the sheriff's office said a Fond du Lac County Deputy found the vehicle on I-41 northbound near Highway N in the town of Eldorado, where the suspect vehicle was continuing to drive in a hazardous way. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his emergency lights and siren. The suspect vehicle sped away from the deputy.

Another deputy was assisting a citizen with a disabled vehicle a short distance north of the pursuit on I-41. This disabled vehicle created a small traffic backup. As the deputy chase approached the disabled vehicle and backup, the suspect attempted to pass vehicles on the right shoulder. In doing so, the sheriff's office said it struck one of the vehicles, which was occupied by four people including two children.

The deputy at that location was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, causing the suspect vehicle’s front passenger tire to go flat and eventually come off the rim. The suspect continued to travel at high speeds with three tires on snow covered roads. The sheriff's office said the suspect continued to drive recklessly, causing continual danger to other drivers.

The suspect exited I-41 and began to travel south on Algoma Boulevard towards the City of Oshkosh. The sheriff's office said the suspect turned off his headlights and was traveling into oncoming lanes of traffic at times. He drove the wrong way on a one way road as well as traveling through red traffic lights and stop signs without yielding.

The suspect continued eastbound on Washington Avenue. As he approached the terminus of the road at Lake Winnebago, he got out of the car while it was moving and began to run off. The vehicle continued to travel a short distance before it came to rest off of the road without causing any damage to property.

Assisting in the pursuit were two Fond du Lac County K9 Deputies. K9 Iro was deployed to attempt to locate the suspect. Commands were given to the suspected driver, warning that Iro may be released. In response to this, the suspect stopped running, however he did not fully comply with verbal commands. Once K9 Iro was in close proximity to the suspect, the suspect then became compliant. The pursuit covered approximately 22.8 miles.

The operator was identified as a 40 year old man from Hatley. The sheriff's office said he is suspected of being under the influence of heroin, marijuana and possibly other illegal substances while engaged in the chase.

The sheriff's office said a search of his record indicated that he was out on felony bond from a Milwaukee County case for manufacture/deliver cocaine. As a result of his actions on December 22, he is being charged with felony bail jumping, first degree reckless endangering safety, hit and run to an attended vehicle, felony fleeing, resisting/obstructing an officer, and is receiving citations for unsafe lane deviation, operating while under the influence second offense and operating with a revoked driver license due to OWI.