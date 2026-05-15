Driver seen going airborne in Fond du Lac County chase now charged

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The driver seen in a dramatic dash cam video going airborne over a Fond du Lac County road has now been charged.

Court records show 44-year-old Dewayne Clifton Stokes of Milwaukee is facing seven counts after a sheriff’s pursuit Saturday ended with his vehicle flying over Winnebago Street.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office previously released video of the crash, which showed the vehicle lose control before launching into the air and crashing.

WATCH THE WILD CRASH HERE:

Car goes airborne during high speed chase in Fond du Lac

Stokes survived the crash and was arrested.

According to court records, Stokes is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of fleeing or eluding an officer, felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of THC.

All seven counts include a repeater enhancement.

The case remains active in Fond du Lac County court.