Driver recovering from crash after becoming trapped by paper bales

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The driver of a semi-tractor and trailer is in the hospital this morning, and he's recovering from serious injuries after crashing in Fond du Lac.

Deputies responded to US Highway 151 northbound and the ramp to South Main Street before 2 AM for a semi-tractor and trailer that went into the ditch.

When authorities arrived, they say two good Samaritans were trying to help the driver escape the truck cab after he became buried under large bales of paper he was hauling.

Authorities say the 60-year-old New Holstein man was first taken to St. Agnes Hospital, and then he was later flown to Thedacare in Neenah.

Authorities say the driver failed to slow down in time to safely make the turn onto the off ramp.

The driver continued northbound into the ditch causing the load of large bales of paper to slide through the front of the trailer causing significant damage to the cab of the semi.

