Driver killed in three-vehicle crash

TOWN OF FREEDOM (NBC 26) — One person is dead and another is recovering after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Town of Freedom.

Outagamie County deputies responded to the intersection of CTH EE and CTH S at 5:46 a.m.

Authorities say a driver was traveling north on CTH EE and failed to yield to traffic on CTH S.

They say that driver pulled in front of a semi truck, and both vehicles hit a pick-up truck.

The driver of the first car died, the driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital to be checked, and the semi driver was all right.

Traffic in the area was closed for several hours Thursday morning.

Authorities say the drivers' names will be announced once all family members have been notified.