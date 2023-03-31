Watch Now
Driver killed in Sheboygan after leading deputies on a chase

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said a suspect died Thursday night after he led police on a chase.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 31, 2023
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said a suspect died Thursday night after he led police on a chase.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on State Highway 28 when the vehicle failed to stop for the deputy. The driver led deputies on a pursuit, at which time the suspect lost control and rolled their vehicle.

The crash happened near State Highway 28 and State Highway 144. The driver died on the scene as a result of the crash.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the driver was a 30-year-old man from Kewaskum.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating alongside the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

