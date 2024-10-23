Driver killed in Outagamie County wrong-way crash, deputies say

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Trunk CE at County Trunk N in the town of Buchanan.

Deputies say a wrong-way SUV driver — a 70-year-old Buchanan man — collided head-on with a pickup truck going west.

The SUV driver died from his injuries.

The pickup truck driver — a 51-year-old Appleton man — is recovering at a hospital with what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.