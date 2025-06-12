Driver killed in Outagamie County rollover crash

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man died following a rollover crash in Outagamie County.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of County Road G and Vandenheuvel Road in the town of Seymour. Authorities were called at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old man going north on County Road G went into the gravel shoulder of the road, appeared to overcorrect back onto the road, and rolled over into a ditch.

Seymour Rescue took the driver to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies did not release the man's name.