Driver injured in early morning crash in the Town of Peshtigo

TOWN OF PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — One person was injured in an early morning crash in the Town of Peshtigo on Wednesday.

The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, along with Marinette EMS and law enforcement, responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4:15 a.m. on County BB near Nimmergood Lane.

Officials say the driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was able to get out of the vehicle and walk to a nearby home for help. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters also searched the area for a dog believed to have been missing following the crash, but the animal was not found.

Crews remained on scene to clear debris from the roadway and assist with removing the vehicle. The road was reopened around 5:33 a.m.