Driver in custody after 5-mile chase through Rosendale, police cruiser hit

VILLAGE OF ROSENDALE (NBC 26) — A 49-year-old man from Ripon is in custody this week after a nearly five-mile chase through part of Fond du Lac County on Saturday morning.

A caller reported a reckless driver traveling east on State Highway 23 through the Village of Rosendale at 11:13 AM Saturday.

The caller said the driver had run a red light at intersection of State Highway 23 and State Highway 26.

Shortly after, a Fond du Lac County K9 Deputy, along with a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper, noticed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached the City of Fond du Lac on State Highway 23.

Authorities say the driver failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, merged onto Interstate 41 northbound, and a pursuit was started.

They say the suspect continued driving recklessly on Interstate 41. As the vehicle approached County Highway OOO, it struck a guardrail but continued northbound. Near Sales Road, the suspect attempted to use a turnaround.

At that time, the K9 Deputy executed a PIT maneuver. Despite the maneuver, the suspect continued fleeing—now attempting to travel southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 41.

The K9 Deputy and the State Trooper attempted to box in the vehicle, but the suspect managed to maneuver around them after striking the Trooper’s squad car.

The K9 Deputy then used his patrol vehicle to push the suspect’s car into the east ditch line, pinning it against a snow fence.

This action disabled the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man from the City of Ripon, was transported by North Fond du Lac Ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital.

After evaluation, he was released and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He is facing charges of Fleeing and Eluding an Officer, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Hit and Run and as well as suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated.

The pursuit covered approximately five miles. One Sheriff’s Office squad sustained damage during the PIT maneuver, and a civilian vehicle suffered minor damage from gravel debris kicked up from the shoulder. No injuries were reported.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted on scene with traffic control.

