Driver in critical condition after early morning crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — One person is recovering from an early morning roll-over crash that happened in Fond du Lac.

First responders were called to the crash at 2:52 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash parking lot at 256 N. Pioneer Road.

Police officers and deputies removed the person from the vehicle when they arrived.

First responders tried life-saving measures, and a Flight for Life helicopter was called to bring the patient to Froedert Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Authorities say the person is in critical condition and they were flown to Milwaukee.

We are working to learn more details about this crash.

