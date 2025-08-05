Driver identified in deadly train vs. pick-up truck crash

KENOSHA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Kenosha County Sheriff has identified the driver who died after colliding with a train Sunday morning.

Authorities say 78-year-old Leonard A. Lois of Wheatland was the only person in the pick-up truck that collided with a train, and he died at the scene.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of CTH W/328th Avenue South of CTH JB/31st Street along the Canadian Railway Tracks Sunday morning at 10:45 for a train versus pick-up truck crash.

The train involved was traveling south, and the vehicle involved, a full-sized pickup truck, was traveling west on a private farm access road, crossing the railroad tracks, prior to the accident.

This private access road has a stop sign but is not required to have gates, bells, or flashing lights when trains pass through.

Kenosha County Sheriff David W. Zoerner and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who were impacted by this tragic event and thank the other agencies that responded to assist.