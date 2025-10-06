Driver hopsitalized after Sunday night crash in Waupaca County

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Waupaca.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:47 p.m. on October 5 near the intersection of County Highway E and Bow & Arrow Drive.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver left the road and crashed, trapping the driver inside. Deputies and emergency responders performed life-saving measures before taking the driver to a hospital for further treatment. Authorities confirmed no other people were in the vehicle.

Responding agencies included the Waupaca Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.

