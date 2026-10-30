Driver escapes after 34-mile chase through Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for a 38-year-old Milwaukee man after a chase through Fond du Lac County that reached speeds of 110 mph Thursday night.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 10:25 p.m. Oct. 29 when dispatchers received several reports of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 151 near County Highway TC in the Town of Lamartine.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper located the vehicle near Interstate 41, authorities said. When the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver turned south onto I-41, accelerated and began fleeing.

The chase continued south on I-41, reaching 110 mph before the driver left onto State Highway 67 and headed south on Highway 175. Fond du Lac County deputies joined the chase as the vehicle later traveled east on State Highway 28.

Authorities said the vehicle then turned onto Mowak Road, where it reached speeds of about 100 mph, before turning south onto Highland Road.

State Patrol terminated its pursuit and last saw the vehicle heading east on County Highway D, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s sergeant later located the vehicle on County Highway D and attempted another traffic stop. Authorities said the driver continued fleeing at a high rate of speed, at one point traveling without its lights on.

The driver eventually turned onto Woodford Drive, where authorities said it began losing control after sustaining damage during the pursuit. It ultimately went into a ditch and came to a stop.

The sheriff’s office said the driver ran from the vehicle. Three passengers were found inside and detained for questioning before being released. Investigators said they determined the passengers were not involved in the incident.

Law enforcement searched the area with a K-9 and drone, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and West Bend Police Department, but did not locate the driver.

Investigators identified the suspected driver as a 38-year-old Milwaukee man who has multiple felony warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. His name was not released.

Authorities said several attempts were made to deploy tire-deflation devices during the pursuit, but none were successful.

The pursuit covered approximately 34 miles. No deputies were hurt, and authorities reported no damage to government or private property.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County and Washington County sheriff’s offices, as well as the West Bend Police Department.

