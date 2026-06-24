Driver dies in two-vehicle crash

TOWN OF VINLAND (NBC 26) — A 60-year-old Oshkosh man has died following a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Vinland on Tuesday afternoon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection of County Road GG and Green Valley Road around 2:15 p.m. on June 23, 2026.

Investigators say the man was driving a sedan south on Green Valley Road when he stopped at a stop sign before entering the intersection. His vehicle collided with a westbound SUV traveling on County Road GG.

Deputies say the SUV driver was going at a normal speed for the roadway and attempted to slow down to avoid the crash.

The Oshkosh man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The SUV driver and other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team documented the scene.

The Town of Vinland First Responders and Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Expert Towing, the Winnebago County Highway Department, and the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.