Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover crash

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on County Trunk Highway PP last night.

Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover and fire on County Trunk Highway PP south of School Road at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, after a truck left the road and overturned in a field along the east side of the road, officials said.

The vehicle caught fire following the rollover, and fire crews were dispatched to douse the flames in and around the truck.

Authorities confirm the driver died at the scene, and the victim's name once all family members have been notified.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

