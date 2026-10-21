Driver dies in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 38-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck collided with a dump truck on Highway 29 in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, reporting a crash on Highway 29 at Hofa Park Drive in the Town of Maple Grove.

Deputies determined two vehicles were involved. A preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck struck a dump truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 29.

The 38-year-old man driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck was driven by a 21-year-old man.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved while family members are notified.