Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old man died at the scene of a crash that happened early Saturday morning, the Door County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 4:47 a.m., the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove. The sheriff's office said multiple first responders headed to the scene.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said they saw a Black 2005 Envoy with heavy damage. The 33-year-old man, identified as Nathan W. McKillen from Ellison Bay, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff's office believes McKillen was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The Envoy crossed over the center line entering the north ditch before coming to rest after striking several trees.

STH 42 was shut down during the investigation from 5:00 am until 8:48 am. The incident is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.