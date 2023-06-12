Watch Now
Driver dies in crash, vehicle catches fire

A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Waushara County over the weekend. Firefighters say his vehicle then caught fire.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 12, 2023
WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle on 4th Avenue in the Township of Hancock Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene at 2:21 p.m. after dispatchers were called about a vehicle fire across the street near some trees.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames, and it was determined the man was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigators say he died from injuries of the crash, and the vehicle then caught fire.

The initial investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor of the crash.

The driver's name will be released once his family has been notified.

