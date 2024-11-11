Watch Now
Driver dies after car crashes into river in Waushara County, sheriff says

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A driver has died after their car crashed into a river in Waushara County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened Saturday morning just before 5:30 on 11th Road between Cypress Road and County Trunk Highway JJ in the town of Richford.

Deputies say when responders arrived, they found the car submerged in the Mecan River. The driver was the only person inside the car. Deputies say despite life-saving measures at the scene, the driver died at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the driver's name at this time.

