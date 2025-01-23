Driver dead after colliding with Amazon van

TOWNSHIP OF ALGOMA (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that was reported Wednesday just after 6 p.m.

It happened on Highway 21 west of Leonard Point Road in the Township of Algoma.

Authorities say a 30-year-old Berlin man was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with an Amazon delivery van that was driven by a 30-year-old Appleton woman.

The pick-up truck caught on fire after the crash, and although the man was pulled from the vehicle, he died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation, please stay with NBC 26 as we learn more about this developing story.