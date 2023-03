SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Nobody was hurt after the driver of an SUV crashed into a home in Suamico.

Firefighters and deputies were called to the 1400 block of Riverside Drive at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Suamico Fire Department

There was a lot of damage to the home, and the people inside were able to leave without any injuries. Authorities say this is the third time the home has been hit by a vehicle.

Suamico Fire Department

Investigators believe there's at least $40,000 in damage.

Deputies are working to learn what happened.