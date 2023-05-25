Driver cited after manure spill

CASCO (NBC 26) — A driver was cited after manure was spilled alongside the highway in the Village of Casco.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, the communications center received a report of a manure spill that occurred on the south side of STH 54 in the parking land and sidewalk areas.

Units from the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, Highway Department, Emergency Operations Center and Land and Water Conservation responded to the 400-foot-long spill. The Highway Department was able to contain the spill.

The operator from Stodola Ag Transports told officials the dump spout on the trailer dropped, causing the remainder of the manure to spill on the roadway.

No manure entered the curb storm drains.

Stodola Ag Transports will be following procedures for spill clean-up.

The truck driver was cited for spilling waste/load on or alongside a highway.