Driver arrested in Fond du Lac County chase

TOWN OF BYRON (NBC 26) — A 37-year-old man from Milwaukee is in jail Monday morning, after Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase through the Town of Byron.
A deputy says they noticed the driver driving recklessly around 4:15 a.m. on Monday.
The deputy says they tried stopping the driver on Interstate 41, but the driver sped up and eventually slid off the road while trying to go around a curve.
The driver and passenger were then taken into custody.
Authorities say the driver had two warrants - one through probation and parole and the other through Milwaukee County.
He now also faces charges of eluding, reckless endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, and operating a vehicle while impaired.
Authorities say the 35-year-old male passenger was later released without any charges.