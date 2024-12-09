Driver arrested in Fond du Lac County chase

TOWN OF BYRON (NBC 26) — A 37-year-old man from Milwaukee is in jail Monday morning, after Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies say he led them on a chase through the Town of Byron.

A deputy says they noticed the driver driving recklessly around 4:15 a.m. on Monday.

The deputy says they tried stopping the driver on Interstate 41, but the driver sped up and eventually slid off the road while trying to go around a curve.

The driver and passenger were then taken into custody.

Authorities say the driver had two warrants - one through probation and parole and the other through Milwaukee County.

He now also faces charges of eluding, reckless endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Authorities say the 35-year-old male passenger was later released without any charges.

