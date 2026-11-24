APPLETON (NBC 26) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of a second-offense OWI following a single-vehicle rollover crash over the weekend, according to law enforcement.

Officers said the driver was not injured in the crash.

Authorities shared information about the rollover as a reminder about the dangers of impaired driving as Thanksgiving approaches and more people take to the roads for holiday gatherings.

Drivers who plan to drink are being urged to arrange for a sober ride before heading out.

Law enforcement said one avoidable decision can have lasting consequences, particularly during a week when roads are expected to be busy with people traveling to see family and friends.

Authorities are reminding drivers to plan ahead and never get behind the wheel while impaired.