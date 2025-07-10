Driver arrested for allegedly crashing into squad car in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is in custody after they allegedly rear-ended a squad car early Thursday morning in Calumet County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Highway 57 and County Highway K in the town of Brillion. A deputy had pulled someone over before another driver hit the back of their squad car. The vehicle that crashed into the patrol vehicle subsequently rolled onto its roof.

The driver who allegedly wrecked the squad car showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving a vehicle causing injury.

The deputy on duty has minor injuries and will be back at work once he recovers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are reiterating to all drivers to not drive impaired and to follow move-over laws when seeing flashing lights on the road.