Driver arrested after low-speed chase through Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Milawaukee man is in jail Thursday morning following a low-speed chase through Fond du Lac.

An officer says they spotted the 32-year-old driver going the wrong way without their lights on around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers tried stopping the driver several times with verbal commands and stop sticks, but a pit maneuver had to be to be used to get the vehicle stopped.

Police say the man was eventually taken into custody, and he's now facing charges for operating a vehicle while under the influence, fleeing and eluding.

Police say the chase lasted about 14 minutes and spanning 2.5 miles.