Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver arrested after low-speed chase through Fond du Lac

Handcuffs
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted
and last updated

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Milawaukee man is in jail Thursday morning following a low-speed chase through Fond du Lac.

An officer says they spotted the 32-year-old driver going the wrong way without their lights on around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers tried stopping the driver several times with verbal commands and stop sticks, but a pit maneuver had to be to be used to get the vehicle stopped.

Police say the man was eventually taken into custody, and he's now facing charges for operating a vehicle while under the influence, fleeing and eluding.

Police say the chase lasted about 14 minutes and spanning 2.5 miles.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids