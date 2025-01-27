Driver arrested after leading authorities through three Wisconsin counties

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 36-year-old Vermont woman is in the Fond du Lac County jail after leading authorities on a chase that started Sunday evening in Fond du Lac County, went through Dodge County and then ended in Washington County.

Fond du Lac County deputies say they were alerted by an automated license plate reader that a vehicle wanted for felony retail theft had passed through Fond du Lac County, and it was traveling north on I-41 from Dodge County.

A deputy noticed the vehicle on I-41 near Hickory Street in Fond du Lac. The driver left onto South Military Road and pulled into a private business parking lot, where a felony traffic stop was done. After a short stop, the driver quickly accelerated and fled.

Authorities say the driver continued south on I-41 at high speeds while passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Deputies pursued the vehicle as it entered Dodge County and later Washington County.

In Washington County, a Washington County Deputy successfully used a tire deflation device near County Highway K on I-41.

Although the suspect vehicle continued south for a short distance, the tire deflation device caused the driver to stop on the shoulder of I-41 near WI 144 in Washington County.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took all three people of the vehicle into custody.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Vermont, was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of felony fleeing/eluding, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This woman also has a warrant through New Hampshire, that is not valid in Wisconsin.

The front-seat passenger, a 40-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing. This man has one warrant through Vermont, 2 warrants through Pennsylvania and one warrant through New Jersey.

These warrants are not valid in the State of Wisconsin.

The rear-seat passenger, a 41-year-old man from Vermont, was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing.

The pursuit lasted approximately 33 miles. The suspect vehicle sustained damage from the tire deflation device; however, no other damages or injuries were reported.