Driver arrested after high-speed chase through Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old Fox Lake man was arrested Sunday night after leading Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 8 p.m. Monday when a sergeant spotted a silver Volkswagen traveling 54 miles per hour in a posted 30 mile-per-hour zone on Main Street near Guindon Boulevard in the City of Fond du Lac.

Authorities said the driver refused to stop for emergency lights and sirens and continued south on Highway 175 out of the city. Deputies later deployed a tire deflation device near Highway 175 and County Highway B, successfully flattening all of the vehicle’s driver-side tires.

The vehicle eventually stopped south of Church Road, where deputies initiated a high-risk traffic stop. Investigators said the driver exited the vehicle and advanced toward deputies while ignoring repeated commands to stop. Deputies then deployed a Taser and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was treated at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire/EMS for minor injuries related to the Taser deployment before being taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

He was later booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges including fleeing and eluding an officer, suspicion of operating while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. Multiple traffic citations were also issued.

The pursuit lasted about six miles. No deputies were injured and no property damage was reported.

Highway 175 was shut down in both directions for about an hour and 15 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac Fire/EMS assisted in the incident.